Left Menu
Development News Edition

New president sworn in to lead protest-hit Algeria

  • PTI
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:08 IST
New president sworn in to lead protest-hit Algeria

Algiers, Dec 19 (AFP) Former prime minister Abdelmadjid Tebboune was sworn in as the new president of protest-hit Algeria on Thursday, a week after winning a widely boycotted election. He succeeds veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced from office in April in the face of mass demonstrations.

Tebboune must now address the grievances of the protesters, who have remained on the streets to prevent what they see as a ploy by the political elite to retain its hold on power. The 74-year-old is seen as close to the armed forces chief, Ahmed Gaid Salah, who has been the North African country's effective ruler since Bouteflika quit.

He and other top brass attended the swearing-in ceremony alongside Tebboune's defeated rivals for the presidency. While Tebboune's period as prime minister ended with his sacking by Bouteflika, protesters see the longtime regime insider as part of the same corrupt system that has ruled Algeria since independence in 1962 -- a system they want dismantled.

Following his election, Tebboune vowed to "extend my hand to the Hirak (protest movement) for a dialogue", appoint young ministers and push for a new constitution. Demonstrators responded by hitting the streets once again, calling Tebboune "illegitimate".

The country's grinding political crisis may be exacerbated by its economic situation. Algeria is heavily dependent on oil exports and its budget has been hard hit by low crude prices, which could force Tebboune to take unpopular decisions. (AFP) SCY

SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Top Senate Republican dismisses "toxic" impeachment case

The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Thursday called on his fellow senators to correct what he called the toxic impeachment of President Donald Trump, sending the strongest signal yet that lawmakers will not remove Trump from office. In...

Senior Cong leaders meet state leaders on action to be taken

With the Karnataka Congress in a vacuum following the resignation of its top two leaders after the rout in the December 5 assembly bypolls, senior party leaders Madhusudan Mistry andBhakta Charan Das on Thursday met a host of state leaders ...

Moscow shooting incident could be linked to Putin speech - FSB source

A shooting incident in central Moscow on Thursday evening may have been planned to coincide with a speech President Vladimir Putin was making to commemorate Russias day of the security services FSB, a source close to the FSB told Reuters.Ru...

Couple held for "cheating" depositors of over Rs 1.2 cr

A couple was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly cheating the public of over Rs 1.2 crore on the promise of doubling their money, police said. The woman is in-charge for UIRC sisters wing of Malakpet area here and her husband is the fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019