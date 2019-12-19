Left Menu
Protests peaceful everywhere barring Lucknow, political parties instigating people: G Kishan Reddy

Amid the ongoing demonstrations in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 'everything is peaceful" except a few incidents of violence in Lucknow and appealed political parties to not to instigate people on the name of religion.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 18:35 IST
MoS for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing demonstrations in the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that 'everything is peaceful" except a few incidents of violence in Lucknow and appealed political parties to not to instigate people on the name of religion. "Peaceful protests are being conducted across India. Only a few incidents of violence were reported in Lucknow. Rest, everything is going in a peaceful manner," Reddy said while speaking to media reporters here.

Being asked about Bharat Bandh of all Left parties as well as Muslim organisations, the Union Minister said: "Instigating people in the name of religion is not what political parties should do. I want to ask political parties that in CAA is there anything against religion, students, language, region, women... It is not against the nation. It is to provide citizenship to those who have taken refuge in India for many years." He said that "political efforts" should be made to maintain peace.

"I just want to tell political parties not to instigate people in the name of religion. Peace should be maintained. If you want to protest, please do not create violence and rumours," Reddy said. Responding to Opposition calling the current situation in the country as "Undeclared emergency", Reddy said: "They have the freedom to protest. Do they know what emergency is? Both Center and state government have allowed people to protest as places are open. However, nothing like this was allowed during the emergency period."

Protests are being held in several parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In the national capital, Section 144 has been imposed in several areas as well as Red Fort area after a protest march was called by various opposition parties.

Telecom operators earlier today halted Internet and SMS services in parts of Delhi following an order received from the Delhi Police in view of the anti-citizenship law demonstrations being held in various locations. SMS and Internet services have been affected for few hours in parts of Old Delhi, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jafrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, in view of prevailing law and order situation.

A protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Hazratganj area turned violent on Thursday with the mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles in the area. After protesters pelted stones, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse them. Several vehicles including a media OB van was set ablaze by the crowd which was protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

Over 40 people have been taken into custody in connection with violent protests against the new citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh also visited the area to take stock of the situation after protests.Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of Uttar Pradesh in view of the prevailing law and order situation.The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

