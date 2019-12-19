Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to protest Raj govt decision to not implement amended citizenship law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:00 IST
BJP to protest Raj govt decision to not implement amended citizenship law

The BJP will take out a rally on Friday against the Congress government in Rajasthan for opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

BJP state secretary Mukesh Dadhich said there will be a rally and demonstration from Shaheed Smarak to Civil Lines to protest against the Rajasthan government decision. Later, a delegation of BJP leaders, including BJP state president Satish Poonia, will submit a memorandum to the governor.

Refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria will be present during the protest, Dadhich said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market on solid ground; mid-Atlantic factories sputter

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits dropped from a more than two-year high last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength that should continue to underpin consumer spending and the economy. While ot...

Anti-CAA protest : Delhi police conduct flag march, area domination

In order to maintain law and order, police carried out flag march and area domination exercise here on Thursday. Police also held peace committee meetings in several parts of Delhi as a confidence-building measure. It came in the backdrop o...

Report: Cowboys QB Prescott (shoulder) to play Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys expect quarterback Dak Prescott to play in Sundays NFC East showdown in Philadelphia despite limited practice time due to a sprained right shoulder, ESPN reported Thursday. Prescott, who was hurt in the first quarter of l...

Juve hail Ronaldo's gravity-defying leap that lifted them top

Rome, Dec 19 AFP Juventus on Friday applauded Cristiano Ronaldo after his incredible leap to score the winner against Sampdoria pushed the Italian champions top of Serie A. Ronaldo, 34, defied his age and seemingly gravity on Wednesday when...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019