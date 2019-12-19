BJP to protest Raj govt decision to not implement amended citizenship law

The BJP will take out a rally on Friday against the Congress government in Rajasthan for opposing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

BJP state secretary Mukesh Dadhich said there will be a rally and demonstration from Shaheed Smarak to Civil Lines to protest against the Rajasthan government decision. Later, a delegation of BJP leaders, including BJP state president Satish Poonia, will submit a memorandum to the governor.

Refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP national vice-president and state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna and Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulabchand Kataria will be present during the protest, Dadhich said.

