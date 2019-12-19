Govt insulting soul of India, suppressing its voice: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the government has insulted the soul of India by suppressing its voice and prevent peaceful protests by shutting down telephones, internet and metro stations. "This government has no right to shut down colleges, telephones and the Internet, to halt metro trains and to impose Section144 to suppress India's voice and prevent peaceful protests. To do so is an insult to India's soul," he said on Twitter.
His message came on a day when the government shut down internet services and closed as many as 16 metro stations in the national capital amid protests by some groups and Left parties in the national capital. Gandhi is currently on an official tour of South Korea.
