West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act.

  • ANI
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 19:38 IST
  • Created: 19-12-2019 19:38 IST
Impartial organisation such as UN should form panel to see how many people favour Citizenship Amendment Act: Mamata
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking at a protest in Kolkata.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded that an "impartial organisation" like United Nations should form a committee to see how many people were in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act. "Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or Human Rights Commission ...form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act," she said while addressing a gathering here.

She also accused the BJP of "dividing" the country and said that the protests against the amended Citizenship Act will not stop unless the government withdraws the legislation, which aims to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three countries in India's neighbourhood. "Suddenly after 73 years of Independence, we have to prove that we are Indian citizens. Where was BJP's at that time? BJP is dividing the country. Don't stop your protest because we have to get CAA revoked... Protests will get stronger as the day passes," Banerjee said while speaking at a protest here.

"You have won 38 per cent vote after doing so much and many of them are against you. It's bad luck for us that we have to give our fathers and mothers identity. All are citizens and suddenly who gave this idea that we have to give proof of it... They are doing dirty politics," she added. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Banerjee to withdraw her reported remarks.

"I appeal CM Mamata Bannerjee to please withdraw her reported statement `Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission hold a referendum to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship (Amendment) Act'", he said in a tweet. Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the amended Citizenship Act and has said that she will not allow the legislation to be implemented in West Bengal. Several other non-BJP chief ministers have also echoed similar views. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

