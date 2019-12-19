Entire electoral process needs to be made accessible for people with disablities: CEC

The entire electoral process, from enrolment to elections, needs to be people friendly and accessible for those with disablities, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Thursday. Addressing the national workshop on "Accessible Elections", he said while disability is a problem that needs to be addressed more by the individual and the family, accessibility is a problem that needs more of institutional remedies.

Arora said it is the aim of the commission to achieve optimum level of awareness and optimum level of interventions on the ground. From booth level officers to the EC, each and every person must work in tandem, he said.

Arora said that over 90 per cent of people with disablities were able to cast their votes in the recently held Jharkhand assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.