Javadekar hits out at Cong, AAP, says both parties supporting 'foreign infiltrators'

Hitting out at Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that both these parties are in support of foreign infiltrators. In a tweet, Javadekar said, "No country in the world gives protection to foreign infiltrators, today we are against the foreign infiltrators. The AAP and Congress party are in support of them. Rumours are being spread regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and people are being manipulated."

Javadekar tweeted a video of him at a meeting of the BJP leaders where he is explaining about the CAA, saying, "The Act is against the foreign infiltrators. After India got independence from Britain, first Pakistan and later Bangladesh became Islamic states. That is their choice and we respect all religions. So in these three countries, the population of minorities is very low." "This happened so because over the years minorities from these three countries came to India which is their home if one talks in terms of pre-independence period and to give them citizenship here is what this newly amended citizenship law states", he added.

"The National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not affect the citizens of the country and only illegal immigrants will be impacted upon," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.