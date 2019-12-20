Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 07:05 IST
Billy Graham's evangelical magazine calls for Trump's removal
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The magazine founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham that is influential with conservative evangelical Christians in the United States called on Thursday for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Christianity Today wrote in an editorial carrying the headline "Trump Should Be Removed from Office" that it could no longer stand on the sidelines following Trump's impeachment. "The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president's political opponents," the editorial read. "That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

Evangelical Christians makeup about 25% of U.S. voters, according to Pew Research, and have been a bedrock of Trump's support. In 2016, he took over 80% of the group's votes, per Pew's polling. In making its case, the magazine referred to the same stance it took on the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton when it called for his removal.

"Unfortunately, the words that we applied to Mr. Clinton 20 years ago apply almost perfectly to our current president," the editorial said. Christianity Today wrote that it recognized the advances made for conservative Christian causes under Trump, pointing to his Supreme Court nominees, what they called his "defense of religious liberty," and how he has led the economy.

But it said the impeachment process has revealed too much for Christianity Today. "We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath," the editorial said.

Christianity Today's editorial did not spare Democrats of criticism, writing that the party had been trying to take down Trump since he took office. But the errors of the Democratic Party did not justify Trump's acts, the magazine concluded.

"To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve," the magazine wrote. "Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 US census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens to people who do. ...

Achieving tolerance must start with social inclusion: UN counter-terrorism chief

The head of the UN Counter-Terrorism Office UNOCT has highlighted the importance of tolerance in combating the corrosive spread of violent extremism. Vladimir Voronkov was speaking in Abu Dhabi on Thursday at the closing of a regional confe...

UPDATE 3-Goldman Sachs may admit guilt, pay $2 bln fine to settle U.S. 1MDB probes -source

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government and a state regulator to possibly pay up to 2 billion and admit guilt to resolve investigations into its role in the 1MDB Malaysian corruption scandal, according to a source famil...

Canada health minister proposes ban on vaping product advertising in public spaces

Canadas minister of health, Patty Hajdu, on Thursday proposed new regulations to ban the promotion and advertising of vaping products in public spaces, convenience stores and online, in an effort to curb youth use of e-cigarettes.Hajdu also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019