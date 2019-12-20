MP: Shivraj Chouhan holds protest march demanding benefits of 'Sambal Scheme'

Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday spearheaded a foot march against the Kamal Nath-led government demanding the benefits of the Sambal Scheme to be provided to the poor. Supporting Chouhan and his flagship programme, scores of BJP workers took to the streets wearing banners which read in Hindi -- "Provide the benefits of Sambal Scheme to the poor".

"He (Kamal Nath) closed all the schemes launched by the BJP government which were beneficial to the poor. BJP government had provided electricity for Rs 200 per month. now people are getting upset due to high power bills amounting to Rs 1000 per month," Chouhan said. "This government is not doing anything for the poor. Rather, it also surrendered the two lakh homes provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna in the state," Chouhan said.

Under the Sambal Scheme, families below the poverty line and registered labourers of the unorganised sector from the state were provided electricity at cost of Rs 200 per month and was launched under the rule of the previous BJP government in the state. (ANI)

