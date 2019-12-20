Karnataka: Senior Congress leader Patil, others detained at Mangaluru airport

Amid uproar over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a Congress delegation including senior leader Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil was detained at the airport here on Friday. Several journalists had also been detained here on Thursday after the protest against newly-amended citizenship law turned violent in which two persons were killed and 20 police personnel were injured.

Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after parliament passed the citizenship amendment Bill, which became an Act after getting the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind. The Section 144 was imposed in various parts of Karnataka in view of the prevailing tense situation.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees fleeing due to religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

