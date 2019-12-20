Catalan separatists receive temporary accreditation as EU lawmakers

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin received temporary accreditation as members of the European Parliament on Friday and full accreditation would be approved in January at the earliest, the chamber's spokeswoman said.

Their temporary badges only grant them access to the European Parliament, the spokeswoman said.

