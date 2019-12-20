Left Menu
BJP MLA urges Telangana Police to deny permission to AIMIM for anti-CAA protest

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Friday urged Telangana Police to deny permission to Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Darussalam.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:27 IST
BJP MLA Raja Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Friday urged Telangana Police to deny permission to Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to hold protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Darussalam. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM will stage a protest against the citizenship law on Saturday at Darussalam at 6 pm.

"Request Telangana DGP and CP Hyd City officials not to give any permission for the meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act by MIM party at Darussalam which is tomorrow," Raja tweeted. Meanwhile, Owaisi has asked protestors to bring their neighbours and friends to stand against the CAA.

"Do remember, we will meet tomorrow at Darussalam at 6 pm. Do not come alone, get your neighbors and friends along. Don't forget to bring them alongwith you," he tweeted in Hindi. Earlier in the day, Owaisi condemned the violence that took place during the protests against CAA and was of the view that agitations should be held peacefully."It is our right to protest, however, we condemn violence and anyone who is involved in violence is enemy of the entire protest. Protests should be held but it will only be successful when peace is maintained," he told ANI. Protests have intensified in several parts of the country after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

