NDA govt, BJP discriminating on the basis of religion: Owaisi Hyderabad, Dec 20 (PTI)AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that it was the BJP and NDA government which created confusion vis-a-vis Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and discriminating in the name of religion. He was asked whether there is a need to clear "rumours" with regard to the CAA or not as many Muslims claim they are being "removed" despite clear assertion (from the government) that nothing will happen to Indian Muslims.

"Why cannot the government say... in Assam, where NRC was conducted, you are giving citizenship to about 5.40 lakh Bengali Hindus through CAA. You will not give to five lakh Muslims in Assam. This is rumour or truth? Let the governmentsay..." Claiming that the government was creating confusion, he said: "You are discriminating. You make law in the name of religion and then you also complain..." Asked about incidents of violence during the anti-CAA protests, Owaisi said he condemned violence whether it was in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru or elsewhere.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said he would like to appeal to all that it was their constitutional right to protest but violence should be condemned by all. He claimed he was protesting as the country and its Constitution needs to be protected.

Asked about the anti-CAA protest meeting which the AIMIM and others planned to organise here on Saturday, he said he would say the CAA is a "black law" and also "unconstitutional." PTI SJR BN BN.

