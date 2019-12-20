British PM's Brexit deal wins first vote in new parliament

London, Dec 20 (AFP) Britain's newly-elected parliament on Friday gave its initial backing to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union.

Following a thumping general election win for Johnson's Conservatives in last week's snap general election -- called to clear the Brexit impasse -- MPs voted by 358 to 234 to clear the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through its first hurdle in the House of Commons. (AFP) IND

