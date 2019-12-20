Poland approves bill aimed at punishing judges

Warsaw, Dec 20 (AFP) Defying Brussels, Poland's parliament on Friday passed a law punishing judges critical of controversial court reforms, a measure the governing conservatives say is necessary to avoid judicial chaos but that the opposition calls a threat to the rule of law.

The legislation was amended after it triggered street protests across Poland, but according to the approved version judges could still lose their jobs in a reform that critics say undermines judicial independence. (AFP) IND

