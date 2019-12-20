Uproar at Nashik civic body over Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe

The first General Body Meeting after Mayoral election in Nashik Municipal Corporation saw a ruckus over Congress leader's Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on Friday. Gandhi had drawn a sharp reaction from the BJP earlier this month when he said his name was not "Rahul Savarkar" and he would not apologise over his "rape in India" remark.

His jibe apparently referred to an allegation against Savarkar that he apologised to the British to secure early release from Andaman's Cellular Jail. The late freedom fighter hailed from Nashik district.

BJP corporators came to the GBM wearing black clothes and badges to condemn the Congress leader's comments. When the proceedings began, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar moved a resolution seeking condemnation of Gandhi's remarks.

Congress and NCP members opposed it, which led to a chaos as there was sloganeering from both sides. Congress and NCP members shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

As a result, Mayor Satish Kulkarni adjourned the meeting for twenty minutes. Interestingly, Shiv Sena corporators remained quiet.

Women corporators of the BJP showed bangles to the Congress-NCP corporators. Congress-NCP members, in turn, took their chappals in their hands and shouted slogans. After the ruckus abated, the GBM resumed..

