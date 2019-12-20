Curfew relaxed for 16 hours on Saturday in Dibrugarh: Assam Govt

The state government on Friday said that curfew will be relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district. Sharing details of the announcement, Assam government said, "Curfew relaxed for 16 hours tomorrow from 6 AM to 10 PM in Dibrugarh district."

"Restriction imposed on all country spirit shops and other establishments retailing liquor has also been relaxed. Sale of liquor will be allowed only from 12 noon to 4 pm," the government said. Dibrugarh was placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.