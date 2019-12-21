Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka: CT Ravi warns of "majority losing patience" over CAA protest

Reacting to Congress MLA UT Khader's statements, in which he had warned the Karnataka government over implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Cabinet Minister CT Ravi, in a controversial remark, warned of a 'Godhra-like' situation if the majority "loses patience".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 10:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 10:28 IST
Karnataka: CT Ravi warns of "majority losing patience" over CAA protest
Karnataka Cabinet Minister CT Ravi talking to reporters in Bengaluru. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to Congress MLA UT Khader's statements, in which he had warned the Karnataka government over implementing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Cabinet Minister CT Ravi, in a controversial remark, warned of a 'Godhra-like' situation if the majority "loses patience". "People with such mentality had set fire in Godhra and killed Karsevaks. Hope he remembers what answer was given. If he does not, he can recall it. The majority is very patient, please look back and see what happens when patience of the majority runs out," Ravi told reporters on December 19, Thursday.

A couple of days earlier on December 17, the Congress MLA Khader, warning Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders." Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state.

Amid raging protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) on Friday advised citizens not to give attention to rumours and false information prevailing on social media. "Think twice before you post or share on social media. Some people are spreading rumours, provoke messages. We request citizens not to give attention to them," tweeted Bengaluru City Police.

Section 144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada. Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The police have imposed Section 144 in Bengaluru for the next three days.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Panthers' Acciari notches 2nd straight hat trick

Noel Acciari scored his second straight hat trick, racking up three consecutive goals during Floridas five-goal second period, as the Panthers defeated the Dallas Stars 7-4 on Friday night in Sunrise, Fla. Pavel Bure is the only other Panth...

Anti-CAA protests: Section 144 imposed in Gorakhpur

Following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act here, the city police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC in Gorakhpur on Saturday to maintain law and order situation in the district. The situation is pe...

Aryaman Birla takes break from cricket due to mental health issues

Aryaman Birla, who was part of Rajasthan Royals till the last IPL season, has said that he is taking an indefinite break from cricket owing to severe anxiety related to the sport. The 22-year-old, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domesti...

NRI calls for involving diaspora community for speedy financial aid to distressed overseas Indians

Observing that Indian diplomatic missions struggle to help their nationals due to lack of funds, an eminent NRI has called for involving the diaspora community, the ICWF and other renowned organisations and individuals for the speedy financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019