Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 11:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 11:02 IST
Anti-CAA bandh called by RJD rocks Bihar; rail, road traffic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of RJD supporters fanned out across Bihar on Saturday, disrupting rail and road traffic while trying to enforce a statewide shutdown in protest against the new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. In the state capital, hundreds of party supporters - among whom children could also be seen - stormed railway stations and bus stands carrying sticks and party flags but they were chased away by police personnel.

In Nawada, bandh supporters staged a demonstration on national highway 31 where they burnt tires on the road causing disruption in the movement of vehicles while agitators protested at Zero Mile Chowk in Muzaffarpur. There were reports of bandh supporters squatting on railway tracks in Araria and East Champaran districts.

Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said, "Adequate forces have been deployed in all districts of the state and officials concerned were asked to deal sternly with anyone trying to foment trouble." The Bihar bandh called by the main opposition party comes barely two days after a statewide shutdown was organised by the Left parties. The RJD, after initially scheduling the bandh on December 22, had advanced the shutdown by a day in view of police recruitment tests on Sunday.

On Friday night, RJD activists led by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav had taken out a march in the city holding aloft burning torches to garner support for the bandh, which they termed as "an attempt to save the Constitution from the assaults by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre". "It will be a peaceful protest. But if the state police indulges in any high-handedness, there would be a backlash", Yadav had said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protests: 15 arrested in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that took place in the Daryaganj area against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. They are accused of rioting and disturbing peace. The Delhi Police will likely ...

Warriors pull out tight win over Pelicans

DAngelo Russell broke a tie by sinking a long jumper with 32.9 seconds remaining before Draymond Green and Damion Lee buried four clutch free throws Friday night, allowing the Golden State Warriors to end a five-game losing streak with a 10...

Maha: 20 detained, 130 booked for violence during anti-CAA protests

Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, an offic...

Army clarifies that Technical Entry Scheme to continue at IMA, Dehradun

The Indian Army on Saturday clarified that it has proposed the shifting of the training of its Technical Entry Scheme TES course from Officers Training Academy OTA in Gaya to the Indian Military Academy IMA in Dehradun. Indian Army has prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019