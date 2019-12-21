Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to launch massive campaign to counter anti-CAA narrative; over 250 press meets, 100 rallies planned

Amid the nationwide protests against the citizenship law, the BJP has decided to launch a massive communication campaign to allay the public fears and apprehensions of over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 17:40 IST
BJP to launch massive campaign to counter anti-CAA narrative; over 250 press meets, 100 rallies planned
BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide protests against the citizenship law, the BJP has decided to launch a massive communication campaign to allay the public fears and apprehensions of over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "The BJP will reach out to over three crore families. We will organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days. In addition, over 1,000 rallies will be held to clear the air over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to bust the myth created by the opposition," BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav told the reporters here.

He said that the party will counter the "lies" of opposition parties including that of the Congress over the provisions of the new law through effective communication. "The BJP will take along the refugees, who come to India due to atrocities in their countries in its rallies," he announced.

BJP believes that all communities -- Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Parsi, Sikha, and others -- are Indian citizens and have the right to live with dignity, said Yadav. He alleged the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Bihar bandh turned violent at some places. "Do Congress and RJD support violence so far as anti-CAA protests are concerned," he asked.

The announcement comes after a meeting of senior BJP leaders with the party's working president JP Nadda over the newly amended law, which grants citizenship to refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. Answering a question with regard to the BJP ally JDU's announcement not to support the proposed NRC, he said that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are different issues.

"JDU supported the CAA in Parliament. NRC and CAA are different. The NRC is an administrative issue," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer

Carlo Ancelottis appointment as Everton manager will allow the Merseyside club to attract players of a higher calibre who can help them end their nearly 25-year trophy drought, according to former England striker Alan Shearer. Ancelotti, wh...

Afghan official: Dozens of IS members surrounded, detained

The Afghan government said Saturday it has arrested or surrounded up to 700 Islamic State group fighters and family members in eastern Afghanistan over the past six months. The Afghan intelligence service, the National Deteriorate for Secur...

2 students given TCs for complaint against principal, teachers

Kendriya Vidyalaya near here has dismissed two students, both brothers, who had lodged complaints against the school principal and three teachers for alleged sexual harassment. Based on the complaints, a case under the POCSO Act had been r...

Twitter removes over 5000 state-backed accounts from Saudi Arabia

Twitter has removed about 5,929 accounts on suspicion of violating the companys manipulation policies. Rigorous investigations by our Site Integrity team have allowed us to attribute these accounts to a significant state-backed information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019