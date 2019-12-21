TMC delegation to visit UP, meet kin of agitators killed

A four-member delegation of senior Trinamool Congress leaders will visit the families of agitators killed during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the new citizenship law, a senior party leader said on Saturday. The TMC delegation, led by senior party leader Dinesh Trivedi and comprising MPs Pratima Mondal, Md Nadimul Haque and Abir Biswas, is expected to reach Lucknow on Sunday, party general secretary Subrata Bakshi said in a statement.

"Our delegation is going to Lucknow on a humanitarian mission to be with the grieving families of those killed and would also meet the people injured in the incidents," Bakshi said. At least 11 people, including an eight-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the state on Friday, officials said.

Several parts of West Bengal had witnessed vandalism and arson between December 13 and 17 during protests against the Act. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday challenged the BJP-led government at the Centre to go for a referendum over the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

