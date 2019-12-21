Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 19:10 IST
AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal told party members on Saturday. Elections to Delhi Assembly are due early next year. The national capital is set to witness a triangular fight with the AAP seeking to retain power by defeating the BJP and the Congress. This time, Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC has come on board with the AAP to help in its election campaign.

Kejriwal said AAP members should fight the upcoming election with all their strength. "Just over a month is left for the Delhi assembly elections and since the city is the AAP's base -- from where it all started -- we have to fight the election strongly," he told party members at its eighth national council meeting.

"Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats. This time, we should not get less than that but more," he said amid slogan '70 out of 70' by party members. He advised party members and volunteers to take up whatever responsibility that are assigned to them for the poll campaign in earnest.

According to sources, the AAP has called all its party members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the Assembly election due in Delhi next year. Kejriwal claimed that his party has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi.

"It's the same BJP that seeks votes based on Jats and non-Jats in Haryana and Hindu-Muslim in the rest of the country. But in Delhi, it has been forced to talk about development. The BJP's agenda of Hindu-Muslim politics does not work in Delhi. Through our work done in the last five years, we have given a hope to the people," he said. On Friday, the AAP launched its new slogan 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well -- keep going Kejriwal) and kick-started its campaign for the 2020 assembly polls.

Talking about his own party, Kejriwal said it is often observed that the political parties formed out of a movement could not sustain itself because of internal feuds and differences between the members. "The examples of 1977 and Assam are stark reminders of this fact. People had the same misconception about AAP and they used to think that the party will disintegrate soon. We formed AAP and we garnered a large number of votes which was contrary to the expectations of all the sceptics," he said.

He said that people have believed in AAP and and showed faith in it. "What came after the victory was more difficult for AAP. It often happens that after coming to power, parties become arrogant and eventually are not able to handle the responsibility for which they were elected," Kejriwal said.

"People's initial thoughts were that we do not know governance. But after five years, even our opposition believes that we have performed exceedingly well," Kejriwal added. Rajya Sabha MP and senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that the work of his party's government in education, health, power, water and other sectors are being discussed all over the world.

Other prominent party members who attended the meeting included Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, party leaders Gopal Rai and Atishi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Punjab Panthers take early lead over Gujarat Giants in IBL final

Punjab Panthers seized early advantage over Gujarat Giants in the final of the Big Bout Indian Boxing League by taking a 2-0 lead here on Saturday. Darshana Doot womens 51kg and Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Abdulmalik Khalakov 57kg sc...

Tight security for PM's rally: CCTV on all routes leading to venue, snipers atop buildings

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally on Sunday at Delhis Ramlila Maidan, which is a little over a kilometre away from Old Delhis Daryaganj that was hit by violence on Friday during the prote...

Police conduct flag march in violence-hit areas in Delhi, Bhim Army chief arrested, protests continue

A day after massive protests and violence in the national capital, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad was arrested here on Saturday while police and paramilitary personnel carried out flag march in violence-hit areas, even as scores of pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019