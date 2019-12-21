Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-France kills 33 militants in Mali raid - president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 22:58 IST
UPDATE 3-France kills 33 militants in Mali raid - president
A spokesman for the French army's chief of staff declined to say at this stage whether Koufa was the target this time. Image Credit: ANI

France killed 33 militants in Mali on Saturday using attack helicopters, ground troops and a drone near the border with Mauritania where a group linked to al Qaeda operates, the French authorities said.

The raid about 150 km (90 miles) northwest of Mopti in Mali targeted the same forest area where France wrongly claimed last year it had killed Amadou Koufa, one of the most senior Islamist militants being hunted by French forces in the Sahel. A spokesman for the French army's chief of staff declined to say at this stage whether Koufa was the target this time.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the operation in a speech to the French community in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan, describing it as a major success. "This morning ... we were able to neutralize 33 terrorists, take one prisoner and free two Malian gendarmes who had been held hostage," Macron said on Saturday, a day after visiting French troops stationed in Ivory Coast.

The operation took place in a different part of Mali to where 13 French soldiers died last month in a helicopter crash while tracking a militant group suspected of being linked to Islamic State. That was the biggest loss of French troops in a day since an attack in Beirut 36 years ago and raised questions about the human cost to France of its six-year campaign against Islamist insurgents in West Africa.

In Saturday's raid, soldiers aboard Tiger attack helicopters used a Reaper drone to guide them to the forest area where Koufa's group Katiba Macina operates, French army command said. Koufa is one of the top deputies to Iyad Ag Ghali, the leader of Mali's most prominent jihadi group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), which has repeatedly attacked soldiers and civilians in Mali and neighboring Burkina Faso.

The United Nations, France, and the United States have poured billions of dollars into stabilizing the Sahel, an arid region of West Africa below the Sahara desert, but with little success. France, the former colonial power in a number of West African countries, has more than 4,000 soldiers in the region in its counter-terrorism taskforce Operation Barkhane. The United Nations has a 13,000-strong peacekeeping operation in Mali.

French officials have expressed frustration that some countries in the region have not done more to curb criticism of its interventions. Paris is also vexed that some countries have not fully implemented deals to bring more stability to areas of the Sahel with little law and order. Islamist militants killed 71 soldiers at a remote military camp in Niger near the border with Mali, an attack claimed by a West African branch of Islamic State.

France announced separately this week that its Reaper drones deployed in the Sahel would now have the capacity to carry arms, although the army command said the drone used in Saturday's operation did not fire any weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Everton, Arsenal look to future, Sheff United go fifth

The future cannot arrive soon enough for Everton and Arsenal whose limitations were laid bare in a dreadful 0-0 Premier League draw watched by their incoming managers in the directors box on Saturday.The early game at Goodison Park had a st...

Tigers agree to 1-year deals with 2B Schoop, 1B Cron

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to one-year deals with veteran infielders Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron, the team announced on Saturday. Both deals are for 6.1 million, according to MLB.com.Schoop, 28, is expected to be the Tigers everyday s...

Domestic cricket served me well: Abid Ali

After scoring a century on the third day against Sri Lanka, opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that hard work he has put in domestic cricket has helped him in this match. The domestic cricket Ive played has served me well, and it was all for ...

Two arrested for throwing 'acid-like chemical' on woman bus conductor in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two men on charges of throwing acid-like chemical on a 35-year-old woman bus conductor in Bengaluru. The incident occurred on Thursday.The woman has been identified as Indira Bai who is a native of the Tumkur district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019