Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIR Filed Against Congress leader Khader for Inciting Violence

An FIR has been filed against Congress leader UT Khader at Pandeshwar police station in Mangaluru on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered a provocative speech that incited violence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 18.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mangaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 11:06 IST
FIR Filed Against Congress leader Khader for Inciting Violence
Congress leader UT Khader (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been filed against Congress leader UT Khader at Pandeshwar police station in Mangaluru on the complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered a provocative speech that incited violence at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 18. On December 17, the Congress MLA Khader warned Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over implementing CAA in the state and had said, "Country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. I am warning Karnataka Chief Minister that if you implement Citizenship Act here then I swear Karnataka will be blown up into cinders."

On December 20, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with senior police officers to discuss the law and order situation in the state. On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area. Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act and released later. Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released.

Section-144 has been imposed in several districts of Karnataka following the public agitation over CAA in the state, including the areas of Hubli, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada. Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) assembly of four or more people in an area is prohibited. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Packers, Vikings battling for NFC North title

Aaron Rodgers knows what to expect when the Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Minneapolis. Its going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests, Rodgers said.Rodgers and the Packers can clinch the div...

Gujarat: 271 couples tie the knot at mass wedding in Surat

As many as 271 couples from different communities tied the knot at a mass marriage ceremony in Surat on Saturday. The ceremony which is being organised since the last nine consecutive years was also attended by state ministers Bhupendrasinh...

Pietrangelo, Schwartz power Blues past Sharks

Alex Pietrangelos tie-breaking goal midway through the third period was the game-winner, and Jaden Schwartz scored once in a three-point game as the visiting St. Louis Blues beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Goaltender Jake Al...

Curfew lifted in Shillong, streets decked out in X-mas lights

Curfew was on Sunday morning lifted in Shillong, as no report of violence or arson over the amended citizenship Act was reported from any part of the city, officials said. People were seen flocking to local shops to buy essential items and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019