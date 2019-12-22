Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi to address rally in Delhi as protests rage in India over new law

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 12:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 12:16 IST
Modi to address rally in Delhi as protests rage in India over new law
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Following days of violent, sometimes deadly protests across India against a new citizenship law critics say discriminates against Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a rally later on Sunday for his Hindu nationalist party in the capital. New Delhi's state election early next year will be the first major electoral test for Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party in the wake of the mass demonstrations seen after parliament cleared the Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec. 11.

At least 21 people have died during clashes with police as thousands of people came out on the streets in towns and cities across the country to protest, marking the biggest challenge to Modi's leadership since he first swept to power in 2014. Fresh demonstrations were planned for Sunday in New Delhi, and the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where the largest number of deaths have occurred. In most places, the demonstrations have been joined by people of all faiths, but Uttar Pradesh is a tinder-box for communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims, and authorities there have shut internet and mobile messaging services to prevent the circulation of inflammatory material. More than 1,500 protesters have been arrested across India in the past 10 days, additionally, some 4,000 people have been detained and then released, the officials said.

Criticism has also fallen on police, who have been accused of using disproportionate force, using baton charges, and tear gas, and entering university campuses and assaulting students. Modi's government says that the new law is required to help non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who fled to India before 2015 by providing them with a pathway to Indian citizenship.

But many Indians feel that the CAA discriminates against Muslims and violates the country's secular constitution by making religion a test for citizenship. Alarmed by spreading protests and the rising violence, authorities have order a shut down of internet and mobile messaging services in Delhi, shut metro stations and canceled permissions for large demonstrations.

Still, on Friday, some protesters clashed with police and set a car alight before being scattered by a water cannon in a commercial in central Delhi close to where Modi will hold his rally on Sunday. Earlier in the week, thousands of stone-pelting protesters battled police, who fired shots in the air and used tear gas, in northeast Delhi.

The eastern state of Jharkhand is in the final stages of its drawn-out election, with the count set for Dec. 23, and the fall out from the furore over the citizenship act will be more evident once Delhi votes in coming months. A small regional party currently controls the state government in Delhi, but Modi's BJP is hoping the fulfillment of a series of major manifesto promises will galvanize its right-wing support base.

In August, Modi revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority Kashmir region, and in November, a court ruling cleared the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of a mosque razed by Hindu zealots. And now, with the CAA, some are questioning the government's stance towards Indian Muslims, who make up around 14% of the country's population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and i...

Cuttack ODI: India win toss, elects to bowl first against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss in the third ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday. The series is levelled at 1-1, and todays match will be the series decider. India made one change in the playing eleven, as ...

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019