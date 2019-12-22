Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over NRC, urges people to keep protest peaceful

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday opposed the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also accused the government machinery of destroying the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 15:49 IST
Akhilesh Yadav tears into Centre over NRC, urges people to keep protest peaceful
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav addresses media in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday opposed the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also accused the government machinery of destroying the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the country. "Earlier, this government forced the people to stand in long queues to withdraw the cash during the demonetisation. Now they want the citizens to stand in line for their rights due to the NRC," said Yadav, while addressing a press conference here.

Yadav also appealed to the masses to carry out protests peacefully and not to resort to violence during their agitations. The NRC, which has been developed with the aim of segregating Indian citizens from illegal migrants, was implemented in Assam.

Recently, the final list of NRC for Assam was published in which 19,06,657 persons were excluded including those who did not submit their claims. A majority of those excluded from the final NRC list are Hindus. During discussions on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has now become an Act, in Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that NRC would be brought in the country.

The Samajwadi Party leader also targeted the government over the slowing down of the economy. "The economy has collapsed. Today, women are not safe. Unemployment is on the rise. Farmers are in distress. Businesses have been slowed down. The BJP is cheating in the name of economy. To divert the attention from these issues, the CAA was brought in," said Yadav.

The former UP Chief Minister also slammed the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adityanath for not allowing him to celebrate the anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23 because of Section 144. "Is this Section 144 not applicable for the Prime Minister of the country? I appeal to my press colleagues to save the Constitution and save this country. You have also contributed in the past for the same," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Karna govt announces Rs 10 l ex-gratia to next of kin of 2

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two men killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru on December 19. I have directed the Deputy Commission...

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA: Cong's Anand Sharma.

PM should provide healing touch, should call meeting of National Integration Council to discuss issues such as NRC, CAA Congs Anand Sharma....

UPDATE 1-Tesco suspends Chinese supplier after prisoner labour report

British supermarket giant Tesco suspended a Chinese supplier of Christmas cards on Sunday after a press report said a customer found a message written inside a card saying it had been packed by foreign prisoners who were victims of forced l...

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019