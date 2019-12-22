People living in unauthorized colonies cheated again: Kejriwal
Accusing the Union government of cheating residents of unauthorized colonies "again" by not providing for the registration of properties of all of them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday sought to assure them that the AAP government would do it. Kejriwal made the allegation quoting media reports, which said the BJP would register properties of only a few families in unauthorized colonies.
"What happened to the registry? People living in unauthorized colonies have been cheated again. People expected the registry to start today. "Earlier Congress used to make false promises, now BJP did the same. But do not worry. We got all the development works done in unauthorized colonies, now they will also get the registry done," Kejriwal said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
