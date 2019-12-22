Left Menu
UP BJP chief asks SP leaders to visit Bengal to see how TMC runs govt

  Lucknow
  Updated: 22-12-2019 21:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh asked SP leaders on Sunday to visit West Bengal and see it for themselves how the TMC ran the government in that state. His comments came hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not addressing burning issues such as unemployment and the poor state of the economy.

"Please tell the SP to visit Bengal and see how the TMC runs the government there. How they (TMC) chop off the hands of those unfurling flags (of other parties). How they cut people's throats. Tell the SP to go to Bengal, unfurl its flag there and field a candidate against the TMC," Singh said. He was responding to a question at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on reports of SP leaders going to the Lucknow airport to meet the TMC leaders who were not allowed to enter the city.

A four-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation visiting Uttar Pradesh was stopped at the Lucknow airport, one of the delegates, Member of Parliament Nadimul Haque, said. Referring to the situation in the state, Singh said, "Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead on the road of peace and the law-and-order scenario is good. We should not spread lies to realize our vested political interests. My appeal is that Uttar Pradesh should not be taken on the path of violence and riots.

"I have spoken to Muslim clerics and prominent people. All of them have said the decision (to amend the Citizenship Act) taken by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shahji is in the interest of the nation, society, poor people and for the country's development. It is not against Muslims." Accusing the SP-BSP-Congress of misleading Uttar Pradesh and the country, the state BJP chief said, "The Congress is playing with the country's security, while the SP and the BSP are playing with the security of the state."

Decisions such as demonetization, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution or surgical strikes were taken in the interest of the country, he said. "(Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and even Akhilesh Yadav should openly come out and speak on a host of issues, including the amended Citizenship Act, but they should not misguide the youth," Singh said.

He also said from December 26 to January 25, 2020, the state unit of the BJP will run awareness campaigns and take out rallies and foot marches on the amended Citizenship Act. Hitting out at the SP, Singh said, "Violating laws is the culture of the SP and if the SP chief feels that such violations are achievements, then his party workers will follow him.

"Akhilesh Yadavji, you are speaking the instigating language of Pakistan. This makes it clear that your language triggered violence (in the state)." Asserting that the "lies" pertaining to the amended Citizenship Act must be eradicated, the BJP leader claimed that such "lies" were gradually fading.

