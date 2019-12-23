UPDATE 1-Opposition candidate Milanovic leads in Croatia presidential race
The Socialist Democrats' candidate and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic was leading in the first round of Croatia's presidential election, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday after 58% of votes counted.
Milanovic got 30.8% of the votes ahead of incumbent centre-right president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), with 27.5%. An independent candidate Miroslav Skoro, a popular singer with conservative nationalist-leaning voters is third with 23% of votes. The first two out of 11 candidates will go to a run-off on Jan. 5, 2020.
The job of the president is to a large extent ceremonial as the head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in foreign policy and defence matters. The president has a five-year term with the next one starting in February 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolinda GrabarKitarovic
- Zoran Milanovic
- Democrats
- Croatia
- Socialist