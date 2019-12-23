Jharkhand CM trails by 771 votes in Jamshedpur (East) seat

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was trailing behind his Independent rival Saryu Roy by 771 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency as per trends available in the EC website till 1 pm on Monday. Das, the BJP candidate, has secured 13,708 votes while Roy got 14,479 votes so far.

Roy, a former Jharkhand minister, had quit the Raghubar Das cabinet and the BJP after he was denied a ticket from Jamshedpur (West) seat, from where he had won in the 2014 polls. On the other hand, opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait and Dumka seats by 8,616 and 3,188 votes respectively.

Former chief minister and JVM(P) founder Babulal Marandi was leading by 9,416 votes over his nearest rival Raj Kumar Yadav of CPI-ML(Liberation) in Dhanwar seat..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.