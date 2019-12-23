JP Nadda reaches Kolkata to lead march in support of CAA
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda has reached Kolkata on Monday to lead a march in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda has reached Kolkata on Monday to lead a march in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was received by BJP General Secretary in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya at the aerodrome in the morning.
Nadda is scheduled to address a public gathering at Shyambaza where he is likely to talk about the benefits that the people will reap from the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The march will commence from Hind Cinema-CR Avenue-to and will later culminate at Shyambaza.
The CAA grants citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)
