Jharkhand results: Raghubar Das trails, Hemant Soren manages to lead from Dumka

After leading initially, Chief Miniter Raghubar Das is now trailing behind BJP rebel Saryu Roy on Jamshedpur East seat while JMM leader Hemant Soren, who has been projected as the Chief Minister's face by the opposition alliance, is now leading from Dumka. Roy, a former Cabinet colleague of the Chief Minister, took a lead of 771 votes as per the Election Commission (EC) data.

BJP's Louis Marandi is behind with over 1560 votes from Dumka seat. Soren has managed to maintain his lead on Bairhat seat. All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) candidate Sudesh was initially trailing but later maintained to a good lead of 10400 votes over Jharkhand Mukt Morch's (JMM) Seema Devi at Silli seat.

JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is leading on 41 Assembly seats, the majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. BJP-AJSU alliance is leading at 33 seats. Keeping hopes alive to retain power, the Chief Minister has said that the trends should not be seen as final results of the election. "These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held," he told media here.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

