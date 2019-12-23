Algeria's powerful army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has died: state TV

Algiers, Dec 23 (AFP) Algeria's powerful army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah has died, state television reported Monday, without giving details on the cause of his death.

Gaid Salah, 79, was seen as Algeria's de facto strongman following the April resignation of longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika in the face of massive protests.

The army chief played a key role pushing through December 12 presidential elections in the face of stiff opposition from the street. (AFP) AMS

