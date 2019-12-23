Soren rides a bicycle at home to celebrate JMM victory

A jubilant JMM working president Hemant Soren on Monday celebrated his party's winning spree in the Jharkhand assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home here. The counting of votes, has thrown up a clear mandate for the tribal party and its pre-poll allies - the Congress and RJD.

Soren even gave a photo-op to the waiting TV camerapersons and news photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his home. The media waited for over half-an-hour as the scheduled press conference was delayed.

He also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents - his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mother Roopi Soren. I am happy with the results, his mother told the waiting newsmen..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

