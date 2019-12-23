Soren rides a bicycle at home to celebrate JMM victory
A jubilant JMM working president Hemant Soren on Monday celebrated his party's winning spree in the Jharkhand assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home here. The counting of votes, has thrown up a clear mandate for the tribal party and its pre-poll allies - the Congress and RJD.
Soren even gave a photo-op to the waiting TV camerapersons and news photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his home. The media waited for over half-an-hour as the scheduled press conference was delayed.
He also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents - his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mother Roopi Soren. I am happy with the results, his mother told the waiting newsmen..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- JMM
- Jharkhand
- Roopi Soren
- Shibu Soren
- RJD
- Congress
ALSO READ
Vote for 'Lotus' to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters
Repolling in one booth in Jharkhand's Sesai seat on Monday
Jal, jungle, jameen will be returned to people of Jharkhand if
In Jharkhand, Rahul questions PM Modi's silence over rape cases
Two CRPF personnel, including officer, killed and two injured in fratricide incident in Jharkhand: officials