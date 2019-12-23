Pak welcomes preliminary results of Afghan presidential election

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the announcement of preliminary results of Afghan Presidential elections, terming it a crucial step towards stability in the war-torn country. Afghan election officials on Sunday announced that President Ashraf Ghani secured 50.64 per cent votes amid allegations of fraud and malpractice in the September 28 election.

Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah has rejected the result and announced to challenge it. "We (Pakistan) support Afghanistan's democratic process and acknowledge that completion of Afghan presidential elections is a crucial step for political stability of Afghanistan and South Asian region," the Foreign Office said.

It also said that Pakistan noted that the final results would be announced after completion of adjudication process within the stipulated time as per Afghan electoral laws. Pakistan is committed to Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

The US is keen to end its 18-year involvement in war-ravaged Afghanistan, where it has spent more than USD 1 trillion. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants American troops out from Afghanistan and has sought Pakistan's help. Pakistan and Afghanistan are trying to improve ties despite lingering suspicions and mistrust about each other.' PTI SH AMS

