Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:44 IST
Hemant Soren set to return as Jharkhand CM

JMM leader Hemant Soren, the son of Jharkhand architect Shibu Soren, is set to take up the reins of the state for a second term as the opposition coalition comprising the party, Congress and RJD is surging ahead of the BJP in the 81-member seats in the Assembly. His first stint as chief minister of the tribal state had lasted for just about 14 months since July 15 2013.

But this time, he with support from his allies - the Congress and the RJD have stopped the seemingly invincible BJP. Hemant Soren had been the face of the opposition alliance in the state.

He was norn to Shibu Soren, known as 'Guruji' to his innumerable followers, and his wife Roopi on August 10, 1975 at Nemra village in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The senior Soren, known as 'Guruji' to his followers and had served as chief minister thrice, had been grooming his elder son Durga Soren but fate had deemed otherwise.

Durga Soren died of suspected kidney failure and Shibu Soren was convicted in the Chirrudih massacre case. The situation turned the focus on Hemant Soren who was then entrusted with the responsibility of running JMM. It was only after Guruji quit the Manmohan Singh cabinet owing to his court conviction, Hemant Soren emerged as heir apparent of the 'Soren clan' and won the Dumka Assembly seat in 2009.

He went on to become a Rajya Sabha Member in 2009- 2010, before becoming Jharkhand's youngest chief minister in 2013 with the support of the Congress and the RJD. His rule was, however, short-lived as BJP seized power in 2014 in the politically unstable state and Raghubar Das took over.

In 2014, Hemant Soren won a seat in the Jharkhand assembly and became the leader of the opposition. During his political ascendency he was able to sideline JMM's senior leaders like Stephen Marandi, Simon Marandi and Hemlal Murmu, prompting them to quit the party.

While Murmu and Simon Marandi joined the BJP, Stephen Marandi floated a party along with the first BJP chief minister of the state, Babulal Marandi. Stephen Marandi had later returned to JMM, accepting Hemant Soren as the party's leader.

Cornered in the last five years with the saffron party accusing him and his family of violating the Chhotanagpur Tenancy Act and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act, Hemant Soren took time but patiently overcame the storm and formed the pre-poll alliance with old friends - the Congress and RJD. He also managed to get the lion's share of 43 seats, giving 31 to Congress and seven to the RJD in the pre-poll seat pact, even as the Lalu Prasad-led party was left frowning.

Hemant Soren, who has two sons from his marriage with Kalpana, came under severe criticism from the BJP which accused him of "pariwarvad" for giving a JMM ticket to his sister, Anjali, from Odisha's Mayurbhanj seat in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

UPDATE 8-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year and said the killing was not premeditated, a verdict criticised by a U.N. investigator as a mockery o...

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019