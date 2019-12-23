Stalin congratulates JMM-Cong alliance for Jharkhand win

DMK President M K Stalin on Mondaycongratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance fortheir win in the State Assembly elections

"I congratulate the...Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, IndianNational Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the#JharkhandAssemblyPolls," he said in his twitter handle

He wished JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is set to takeover as Chief Minister, a successful tenure and to lead hisstate to economic and social prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

