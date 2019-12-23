Stalin congratulates JMM-Cong alliance for Jharkhand win
DMK President M K Stalin on Mondaycongratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance fortheir win in the State Assembly elections
"I congratulate the...Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, IndianNational Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the#JharkhandAssemblyPolls," he said in his twitter handle
He wished JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is set to takeover as Chief Minister, a successful tenure and to lead hisstate to economic and social prosperity.
