Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Maha cabinet expansion likely on Dec 30;Ajit Pawar may be

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 21:59 IST
'Maha cabinet expansion likely on Dec 30;Ajit Pawar may be

The much-awaited expansion of Maharashtra cabinet is likely to be delayed further to December 30, an NCP leader said on Monday night, adding that senior leader Ajit Pawar could make a comeback as a deputy chief minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. Amid talks of imminent expansion of the cabinet, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar held discussions for nearly one hour at the Sahyadri Guest House here in evening.

No leader of the ally Congress was present at the meeting, NCP sources said. When asked about the exact date of the cabinet expansion, the NCP leader told PTI: "It is likely to happen on December 30. And Ajit Pawar is expected to take oath as deputy chief minister".

He said the exercise will be carried out after holding discussions with the Congress. Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, had served as deputy chief minister for two truncated terms when the Congress-NCP was in power before 2014.

He had pulled off a coup by joining hands with the BJP on November 23 this year and taking oath as dy CM under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as the CM. However, the government lasted for barely 80 hours, after Ajit resigned as deputy chief minister citing personal reasons.

Though senior Pawar had hinted that his nephew's political rehabilitation could be a long-drawn process, a section of leaders in the NCP and party workers had rooted for Ajit Pawar to join the Thackeray government. The Sena, NCP and the Congress are constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that came to power on November 28 this year.

On the same day, six ministers from all the three parties, apart from Thackeray who took oath as the CM, were administered the oath of the office. Asked about the meeting, Shiv Sena leader and Home Minister Eknath Shinde told Marathi news channel 'ABP Majha' that the chief minister will give official information about the cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar told reporters that allocation of portfolios is the prerogative of the chief minister. "We also are waiting when our colleagues will be invited to take oath," the NCP chief said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of reports that the cabinet expansion was getting delayed due to Congress. Responding to a query whether the NCP's list of ministers is ready, Pawar said his party doesn't take much time to finalise anything.

"We don't have to go anywhere to seek anybody's permission," he said in an apparent jibe at the ally Congress. A senior Congress leader had said that ministerial faces will be decided after holding discussions with the party high-command in Delhi.

The opposition BJP had targetted the MVA government ahead of the recently-held winter session of the state legislature over delay in allocating ministries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

PFI's UP head, 16 other workers arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests: Police

Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said they have arrested the state head of Popular Front of India PFI and 16 other workers of the Islamist outfit in connection with the violence in the state capital during the protests against the amended Cit...

Jamia students say not convinced by PM's assurances on NRC, CAA

As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens entered its eighth day on Monday at Jamia Millia Islamia, agitating students said they were not convinced by Prime Minister Naren...

UPDATE 8-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year and said the killing was not premeditated, a verdict criticised by a U.N. investigator as a mockery o...

LF, Cong to take out joint rally against proposed NRC, CAA

The opposition Left Front and Congress will take out a joint rally in the city on Thursday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act and proposed NRC across the country. West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Monday said it has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019