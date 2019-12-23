Chile president signs off on constitutional change referendum
Santiago, Dec 23 (AFP) Chile President Sebastian Pinera enacted a law on Monday that will allow the South American country to hold a referendum on April 26 to change its military dictatorship era constitution.
Changing the constitution enacted under former dictator Augusto Pinochet was one of Pinera's main promises in a bid to end two months of protests against his government and inequality.
"This reform opens the doors and defines a path to achieve a great constitutional agreement," said Pinera in signing into law a bill approved last week by Congress. (AFP) RS RS
