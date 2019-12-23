Jharkhand poll results show there will be clear sweep for AAP in Delhi: Sanjay Singh

Jharkhand poll results indicate that people are concerned about local issues, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Monday, calling it a "good sign" for his party which he claimed has consistently been working on factors like health and education. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance appeared on course to win a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looked set for defeat, according to the latest results and trends of the counting of votes available on the Election Commission website.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the results show that people will not get caught in "false promises" and "jumlas" of the BJP. "Jharkhand results show that the people are concerned over local issues. It is a good sign for the AAP as we have done significant work on local issues of health, education and women safety," he said.

Elections are due in Delhi early next year.

