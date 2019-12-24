Trump taps senior aide to work on 5G -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Robert Blair to be the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy and work on the administration's 5G efforts under Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser.

Blair has been a White House aide and the senior adviser to the chief of staff, the White House said in a statement.

