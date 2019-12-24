Brazil's Bolsonaro goes to hospital after fall, no injuries detected

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro fell at his presidential residence in the capital Brasilia on Monday and was taken to a hospital for a scan, according to a statement.

The scan found no evidence of any problems, the president's office said in a statement.

Bolsonaro will remain in the armed forces' hospital under observation for 6-12 hours, the statement said.

