'Strong' JMM-Congress-RJD govt to fullfil public aspirations, says Hemant Soren

All the public aspirations will be fulfilled, a glaring Hemant Soren announced after leading the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance to a comfortable victory in polls on Monday.

'Strong' JMM-Congress-RJD govt to fullfil public aspirations, says Hemant Soren
JMM working president Hemant Soren with Congress leader RPN Singh at a press conference in Ranchi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

All the public aspirations will be fulfilled, a glaring Hemant Soren announced after leading the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance to a comfortable victory in polls on Monday. Addressing a press conference, Soren, who is set to succeed BJP's Raghubar Das as the Chief Minister, thanked the people of the state for reposing their faith in the alliance which won 47 seats in 81-member Assembly.

"We will go ahead to form a strong government in the manner we unitedly fought the election. All public aspirations will be fulfilled," Soren, 44, said. Soren is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM) which emerged as the single largest party in the poll with 30 seats to snatch the tag from the BJP. The former Chief Minister won both the seats he fought from -- Dumka and Bairhat.

"BJP has been defeated as per a foolproof plan chalked out by the alliance before the polls," he told reporters. On a question on whether BJP rebel Saryu Roy, who trumped Raghbar Das on Jamshedpur East, will be taken in the government, Soren said: "Any discussion on this matter is yet to take place among alliance partners."

He called the decision of Roy, a former minister in Raghubar Das government, to resign and fought against the BJP leader as "a bold one." "He supported candidates of opposition and made the election more interesting. I congratulate him for the win," Soren said. Congress Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh said the workers of the three parties worked tirelessly and unitedly which led to the victory.

Singh parried a question on if there will be any Deputy Chief Minister. "No discussion has taken place on this subject so far," he said. The Congress leader said that the Jharkhand poll results will impact the upcoming elections in Delhi, Bihar and other states.

"Issues which dominated the Jharkhand elections are the issues of the nation --unemployment, farmers suicide issues, corruption, and others. Unfortunately, PM Narendra Modi does not consider them as issues," Singh said and vowed to fulfill the promises made in the election. With 16 seats, Congress has emerged as the third-largest party in the state. RJD, a junior partner in the alliance, has secured the victory on one seat.

BJP has won 25 seats in the election, 12 less than its tally in the last Assembly polls. (ANI)

