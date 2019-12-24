Rahul, Priyanka leave for Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday left for Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The two leaders left for Meerut this morning and will be meeting some of the family members of the deceased protesters. Sources said that at least five protesters died in Meerut alone.
Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Over 16 people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh alone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Congress and its allies subverted mandate in
Youth Congress workers stage protest demanding justice in Unnao rape case
BJP broke the net work of corruption of Congress-RJD in
Youth Congress members stage protest near Parliament, demand justice for Unnao rape victim
Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom