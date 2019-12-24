Rahul, Priyanka leave for Meerut to meet kin of deceased protesters

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday left for Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The two leaders left for Meerut this morning and will be meeting some of the family members of the deceased protesters. Sources said that at least five protesters died in Meerut alone.

Priyanka Gandhi had on Sunday met the families of some of the protesters who died in Bijnor. Over 16 people are reported to have died in Uttar Pradesh alone.

