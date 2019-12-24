CAA: Kerala CM to hold meet of political parties, outfits Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would convene a meeting of various political parties and socio-religious outfits on December 29 in the wake of the 'grave' concern among people over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A letter has been sent to various parties and organisations in this regard, an official press release said here on Tuesday.

"Determining citizenship on the basis of religion is contrary to fundamental rights and secular views proclaimed by the Constitution," Vijayan said in the letter. The meeting comes days after the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) organised a joint protest against the CAA in the state capital.

Stating that the secular fabric in the state should be further strengthened, he said a unity that reflects the concerns of people regarding the Act should be evolved. The objective of the proposed meeting is to discuss and deliberate on the issue, the Chief Minister added.

PTI LGK UD NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.