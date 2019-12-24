Not surprised by Owaisi's stand, NPR very different from NRC: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday dismissed claims of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that the National Population Register (NPR) was linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the two very different. Shah said in an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash, Shah indicated that Owaisi would always oppose the steps of BJP-led government.

"I am not surprised by stand taken by Owaisiji. If we say the sun rises from the east, then Owaisi saab would say it rises from the west. But I want to assure Owaisiji too that the NPR is very different from the NRC and it has nothing to do with it," Shah said. Owaisi has been one of the most vocal critics of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was enacted earlier this month.

He is also scheduled to participate in a protest rally in Kishangunj in Bihar under the banner of United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) against CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Shah said there was no link between NPR and NRC. (ANI)

