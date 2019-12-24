Left Menu
AAP releases report card on work done in Delhi in past 5 years

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'AAP ka Report Card', which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years.

AAP releases report card on work done in Delhi in past 5 years
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File/Photo) . Image Credit: ANI

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched 'AAP ka Report Card', which describes the top 10 achievements of the government in the past five years. The report card will be taken to 35 lakh households in the Capital as part of a door-to-door campaign, the party said.

The report said, "The education budget is nearly tripled from Rs 6,600 crore to 15,600 crores. More than 20,000 new classrooms were made. In 2019, in class 12, the government schools show better results than private schools with 96.2 per cent results in comparison to 93 per cent of private schools." The AAP said that WiFi, hotspot work has begun and within six months 11,000 hotspot zones will be created.

"Every household is provided with free electricity. Every consumer got free electricity up to 200 units. Free water up to 20,000 litre per month reached every household. The water bill of more than 14 lakh houses came nil," the report said. "In the move to prevent crime and provide security to women, 1.4 lakh CCTVs were installed and 1,4 lakh more CCTVs will be installed. In the transport sector, 4,300 new DTC buses were included," the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

