U.S. ready to deal with any North Korean Christmas gift -Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's warning of a "Christmas gift", saying the United States would "deal with it very successfully" and that perhaps it would be a "nice present".
"We'll find out what the surprise is and we'll deal with it very successfully," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort. "We'll see what happens."
"Maybe it's a nice present," he quipped. "Maybe it's a present where he sends me a beautiful vase."
