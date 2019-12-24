BJP trying to divert people's attention from rela issues: Azad

AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that BJP is trying to divert peoples' attention from real issues by introducing laws like Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposing to make a NRC in the country. The promises made by BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls are unfulfilled and it is trying to create a fight among Indians on religious lines, he told a press conference here.

"The BJP-led governments in the states and the Centre want to keep India dark on religion, caste and regional basis so that we cannot raise questions on real issues and keep fighting," he added. "The BJP promised to bring back black money, deposit of Rs 15 lakh in the peoples' accounts, create 10 crore jobs in five years and control prices. But we are seeing the opposite in every sphere.

"Onions are selling at Rs 150 a kg and tomato at Rs 100. Prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have soared," he added. Keeping up his tirade against the BJP, the senior Congress leader said GDP has fallen to 4.5 per cent, a large number of people have died waiting in the queue after demonetisation and lakhs of MSME units have downed their shutters affecting crores of jobs.

"Then suddenly this Act comes in. It was not needed. Also you (BJP) announced to make NRC across India. Assam and North East are completely different from the rest of India.

"They (BJP) want to divide India. Their whole foundation is division," he said. The final NRC in Assam left out genuine Indian citizens and their certificates have not been issued yet, the senior Congress leader alleged.

"If they (BJP) could not prepare the NRC properly in Assam, how can they do it successfully in the country?" Azad questioned. Commenting on the Jharkhand assembly election result, Azad said that the CAA and NRC cost the BJP government in the state.

Congress will not accept any change in the NRC cut-off date which is March 24, 1971, he said adding it will continue to oppose the amended Citizenship Act..

