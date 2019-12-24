Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP trying to divert people's attention from rela issues: Azad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:14 IST
BJP trying to divert people's attention from rela issues: Azad

AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said that BJP is trying to divert peoples' attention from real issues by introducing laws like Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposing to make a NRC in the country. The promises made by BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls are unfulfilled and it is trying to create a fight among Indians on religious lines, he told a press conference here.

"The BJP-led governments in the states and the Centre want to keep India dark on religion, caste and regional basis so that we cannot raise questions on real issues and keep fighting," he added. "The BJP promised to bring back black money, deposit of Rs 15 lakh in the peoples' accounts, create 10 crore jobs in five years and control prices. But we are seeing the opposite in every sphere.

"Onions are selling at Rs 150 a kg and tomato at Rs 100. Prices of petrol, diesel and LPG have soared," he added. Keeping up his tirade against the BJP, the senior Congress leader said GDP has fallen to 4.5 per cent, a large number of people have died waiting in the queue after demonetisation and lakhs of MSME units have downed their shutters affecting crores of jobs.

"Then suddenly this Act comes in. It was not needed. Also you (BJP) announced to make NRC across India. Assam and North East are completely different from the rest of India.

"They (BJP) want to divide India. Their whole foundation is division," he said. The final NRC in Assam left out genuine Indian citizens and their certificates have not been issued yet, the senior Congress leader alleged.

"If they (BJP) could not prepare the NRC properly in Assam, how can they do it successfully in the country?" Azad questioned. Commenting on the Jharkhand assembly election result, Azad said that the CAA and NRC cost the BJP government in the state.

Congress will not accept any change in the NRC cut-off date which is March 24, 1971, he said adding it will continue to oppose the amended Citizenship Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Queen admits 'bumpy' year in Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth II called 2019 quite bumpy in a Christmas message at the end of a chaotic year which saw Britain feud over its split from the European Union and her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew withdraw from public life. The 93-year-ol...

Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card

London, Dec 24 AFP Tottenham Hotspur have failed with their appeal against Son Heung-mins red card, the Football Association announced Tuesday. The South Korean winger saw red in the second half of Spurs 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea in a spi...

Will revamp Akashvani, bring in digital radio in 2024: Javadekar

The government plans to revamp Akashvani by introducing digital radio in 2024 when the country will be technologically-equipped for it, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. He said Akashvani was a powerfu...

UP police asks cop to ensure intensive patrolling of their areas on Christmas

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered its personnel to ensure intensive patrolling in various crowded places, including churches, malls and markets in the state on the Christmas evening on Wednesday. Director General of Police O P Singh issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019