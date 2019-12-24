Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi parliament approves new election law, deadlock over PM remains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 20:29 IST
Iraqi parliament approves new election law, deadlock over PM remains
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Iraq's parliament approved on Tuesday a new electoral law, a key demand of protesters to make elections fairer, but political deadlock is still holding up the selection of an interim prime minister.

The new election law passed by parliament will allow voters to elect individual lawmakers instead of choosing from party lists, and have each member of parliament represent a specific electoral district instead of groups of legislators representing entire provinces.

Protesters have demand, not just a new electoral law, but also the removal of the entire political class and an independent prime minister with no party affiliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Iraq

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Queen admits 'bumpy' year in Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth II called 2019 quite bumpy in a Christmas message at the end of a chaotic year which saw Britain feud over its split from the European Union and her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew withdraw from public life. The 93-year-ol...

Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card

London, Dec 24 AFP Tottenham Hotspur have failed with their appeal against Son Heung-mins red card, the Football Association announced Tuesday. The South Korean winger saw red in the second half of Spurs 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea in a spi...

Will revamp Akashvani, bring in digital radio in 2024: Javadekar

The government plans to revamp Akashvani by introducing digital radio in 2024 when the country will be technologically-equipped for it, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday. He said Akashvani was a powerfu...

UP police asks cop to ensure intensive patrolling of their areas on Christmas

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered its personnel to ensure intensive patrolling in various crowded places, including churches, malls and markets in the state on the Christmas evening on Wednesday. Director General of Police O P Singh issu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019